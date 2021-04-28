Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Scott of South Carolina is the only Black Republican senator. For the most part, he’s often happy to dart past Capitol Hill reporters without saying much. But he and the spotlight have found each other. Scott has given speeches about being pulled over while driving repeatedly by police officers. He’s also an advocate of conservative causes. Now, he’s giving his party’s nationally televised response to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress. He’s also the lead GOP negotiator as the two parties seek an accord on legislation overhauling police procedures.