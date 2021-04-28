Supreme Court wrestles with New Jersey pipeline case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wrestling with how to resolve a clash between the state of New Jersey and a pipeline company over land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline. The proposed pipeline would run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed the PennEast Pipeline Co.’s project to move forward in 2018, but lawsuits followed. The company ultimately took New Jersey to court to acquire state-controlled land for its project. PennEast says the commission’s greenlighting of its project gave it the ability to use eminent domain to acquire state-controlled properties. New Jersey disagrees.