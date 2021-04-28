Strange theft of Confederate chair mystifies Alabama town

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — It’s not the first Confederate monument to go missing in Selma, Alabama, but the story of the stolen Jefferson Davis chair may be the oddest. On March 20, the Selma chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported to police that the carved limestone monument honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was gone. Someone sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” to news outlets claiming responsibility for the theft and threatening to turn it into a toilet. Then, miles away in New Orleans, the chair was found and three people arrested. The UDC has the chair back, but are unsure what to do with it. In Selma, some people are curious about the theft or annoyed about the attention it brought.