Sony’s profit zooms to record on video games, ‘Demon Slayer’

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s January-March profit zoomed eight-fold to 107 billion yen, or $982 million from a year earlier, as people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Japanese electronics and entertainment company’s video games and other visual content. Sony Corp. reported a record profit of 1.17 trillion yen, or about $11 billion, for the fiscal year ended that ended March 31, roughly doubling from the previous fiscal year. The popularity of the “Demon Slayer” animation film also helped, along with solid sales in mobile game applications and digital content. Sony said it has sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 game consoles globally.