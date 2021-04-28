Russia rejects Ukraine’s push to revise 2015 peace deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has sternly warned Ukrainian officials that Moscow would not accept their push to revise a peace deal for eastern Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling Tuesday for a modification of the 2015 agreement and inviting other nations to help mediate stalled peace talks. Speaking in an interview on Russian state TV, Lavrov on Wednesday criticized the West for turning a blind eye to the failure of Ukrainian authorities to meet their obligations under the 2015 peace agreement. Many Ukrainians resented the deal as a betrayal of national interests. More than 14,000 people have been killed in seven years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.