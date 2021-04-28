Police: Vehicle changed lanes ahead of van in deadly crash

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a vehicle unexpectedly changed lanes ahead of a van that went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes of a Georgia interstate. The van then burst into flames, killing 6 women inside. Gwinnett County police released their initial accident report Wednesday and identified the victims killed in the Saturday wreck, many of whom were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof. Police said the women killed were all from Georgia and ranged in age from 26 to 53. Relatives say they were heading to a recovery meeting when the crash happened. Ten survivors were taken to hospitals.