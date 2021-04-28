N Ireland leader faces party revolt over Brexit fallout

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland is fighting to keep her job as members of her party try to oust her over her handling of the fallout from Brexit and other issues. Northern Ireland Assembly lawmakers from the Democratic Unionist Party have been asked to sign a letter of no-confidence in leader Arlene Foster. It is unclear how many have signed, and the DUP says it will not comment on internal party matters. British unionists in Northern Ireland are angry that post-Brexit trade rules have imposed customs and border checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. They say the checks weaken ties with the rest of the U.K.