Highlights from interviews with juror at Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of the jury that convicted Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd says the deliberations were straightforward but could have been over sooner. Jurors took little more than a day to find the former Minneapolis police officer guilty last week. In a series of TV interviews Wednesday, Brandon Mitchell said there were some “hiccups” with “terminology and understanding” during deliberations but that for the most part there wasn’t too much back and forth. Mitchell says he most convinced by the testimony of Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert medical witness, who broke down the science so that everyone could understand.