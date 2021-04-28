India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more

NEW DELHI (AP) — India set another global record in new virus cases, with another 375,000 people infected, as the country gears up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults Saturday. It now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, behind only the United States. The health ministry also reported 3,645 deaths, bringing India’s total to 204,832, according to the health ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount. India has set a global record for daily new cases for seven of the past eight days — a surge that is collapsing its health systems and filling crematoriums and graveyards.