In new Electoral College map, shifting battleground dynamics

ATLANTA (AP) — New census data that reassigned states’ votes in the Electoral College didn’t upend Democrats’ or Republicans’ basic strategies for securing 270 votes needed to win the White House. But it hints at new paths not too far off. The 2020 census count will require a shift in congressional representation away from the Rust Belt of the upper Midwest toward the southern Sun Belt. That, in turn, means 13 states will see changes in their number of presidential electors in 2024 and 2028. The map highlights a transition in presidential politics. Gone is a time when the spotlight was on the industrial Midwest because of Republicans’ advantage across the Southern half of the U.S. Now, the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt are parallel battlegrounds.