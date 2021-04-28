FedEx shooting victims to be honored at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse will be remembered Saturday during a public ceremony hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The event is planned two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community. Rajanpreet Kaur, a spokesperson for the Sikh Coalition, said that while the Sikh community is hosting the event, their hope is that Hoosiers from across the state will join to support the affected families. The free event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those planning to attend must arrive before 1 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival at the stadium. Masks and social distancing will also be required.