Early Biden news coverage more policy than character-driven

NEW YORK (AP) — Early news coverage of the Biden administration focused more on policy than on character, a marked contrast to the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. That’s one finding of a Pew Research Center study of stories on the first two months of each administration in 25 separate news outlets. Nearly two-thirds of the early Biden stories were on policy, and were dominated by the coronavirus. By contrast, three-quarters of stories about Trump in his first two months were about his character and leadership style. The survey judged Biden’s early coverage slightly more negative than positive — but more positive than Trump received at the start.