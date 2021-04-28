Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the manslaughter and attempted murder convictions of a Florida police officer who gunned down a stranded Black motorist. The state Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected the contention by Nouman Raja’s attorneys that his 2019 convictions for the shooting of Corey Jones should be overturned. Raja killed Jones in 2015 during a confrontation after Jones vehicle broke down. Raja’s attorneys had argued that since a defendant can’t be convicted of both murder and manslaughter for killing one person, a guilty verdict on manslaughter and attempted murder should also be rejected. But the court ruled those are distinct crimes and do not conflict.