Celebrate Mother’s Day by upping your gift game this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Mother’s Day is here again and, yes, we’re still in a pandemic. Keep those handmade cards, bouquets or breakfasts in bed coming, but up your game in celebration of brighter days with a store-bought gift. Pick an e-bike, sleep mask or hammock big enough for two. Choose from among a variety of goods from a women’s collective in Nepal, or make a donation in her honor to a foundation fighting preventable deaths of women during childbirth in Chad, South Sudan and Afghanistan. Candles, jewelry, garden growing kits or something new for the beach might also work.