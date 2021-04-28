Carmelo Anthony memoir coming out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony’s life story includes a great deal besides basketball. The 10-time NBA All-Star has a memoir coming out September 14 that publisher Gallery Books is calling “raw and inspirational.” It traces his rise from housing projects in New York City and Baltimore to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and one of the NBA’s top scorers. The book is called “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” and is co-written by D. Watkins. Anthony is currently with the Portland Trail Blazers. He previously played for the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks among other teams.