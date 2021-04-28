Bones dating back to ice age found in Las Vegas backyard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A couple in Las Vegas said they will have to wait to continue building their pool after construction crews unearthed a set of bones dating back to Earth’s most recent ice age. Matt Perkins and his husband, who recently moved from Washington state to Nevada, said police showed up at their home on Monday to analyze the bones, determining they did not belong to a human. Nevada Science Center Research Director Joshua Bonde said the bones are between 6,000 and 14,000 years old and are those of a horse or similar animal. Perkins is deciding how best to preserve the fossil.