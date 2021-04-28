Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to keep the inspector general overseeing the U.S. intelligence community who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. Monheim was appointed acting inspector general after Trump fired his predecessor, Michael Atkinson, for his role in Trump’s first impeachment. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints. Trump fired Atkinson in April 2020 in what was widely seen as retribution for forwarding to Congress a complaint that sparked an investigation of his pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son.