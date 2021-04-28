A halal taco truck helps vaccinate Orange County Muslims

For more than three years, Rida Hamida has used a halal taco truck as a way to unite Muslims and Latinos across Southern California. She’s also used it to mobilize people to fill out the census, register residents to vote and now as a way to host vaccinations at mosques in Orange County. As a reward, she feeds people with free halal tacos. With the month of Ramadan underway, Hamida is organizing mobile vaccination sites at local mosques after sunset to vaccinate and feed Muslims as they break fast.