A closer look at Biden’s $1.8T for families and education

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration wants to make a $1.8 trillion down payment on the future of children, families and higher education, saying it would produce lasting benefits for the economy. Paying for it would be $1.5 trillion of tax hikes over the next decade on the wealthiest households. The plan includes $200 billion to provide free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds. The Biden administration estimates 5 million children would benefit and an average family would save $13,000. Also in the plan is $109 billion to offer two years of free community college to all Americans. Biden pitches the plan in his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday.