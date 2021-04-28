‘1619 Project’ writer to join UNC journalism school faculty

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is joining the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school faculty in July. The school announced the appointment Monday. Hannah-Jones covers civil rights and racial justice for The New York Times Magazine. She won the 2020 Pulitzer for commentary for an essay she wrote as part of The 1619 Project. The project highlights the long-term consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans. The project has been widely debated, with some praising it as a needed reassessment of American history, though some scholars have disputed it as excessively harsh in places.