Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment

3:48 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will call for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children as part of his American Families Plan. That’s according to White House officials, who say the $200 billion investment is to be unveiled Wednesday in a joint address to Congress. The $1 trillion-plus package focuses on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of everyday life. It would be paid for by hiking taxes on very high-income households — those making more than $400,000 a year. With details still in flux, members of Congress are spending the final hours before Wednesday night’s address trying to ensure their priorities are included.

Associated Press

