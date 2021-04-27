Skip to Content

US consumer confidence returns to pre-pandemic levels

8:07 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month in April, hitting the highest level in more than a year as consumer sentiment was boosted by a more rapid rollout of the vaccines and another round of support payments. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index advanced to a better-than-expected 121.7 in April, up from 109.0 in March. It was the strongest reading since February 2020, right before the pandemic struck the US. 

Associated Press

