Suspect in deadly LA shooting rampage shot, killed by police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man early Tuesday suspected of going on a deadly rampage in the city’s downtown. Authorities say the man shot several people — killing two of them, including a newlywed — seemingly at random before leading police on an hours-long chase that ended in a standoff on a freeway overpass. Authorities say the man had been driving a white Jeep Cherokee and refused pleas from police and a family member to surrender. Shots were fired at police during the standoff and one officer returned fire, killing the man. His death marks the second time LAPD officers have fatally shot a person in four days.