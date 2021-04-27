Somalia’s president to address nation as support crumbles

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president will address the nation on Tuesday evening after two key regional states objected to his extended stay in office and the prime minister asked the country to prepare for elections. The delayed vote had sparked the extraordinary sight of rival groups of soldiers firing on each other in the Mogadishu streets. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed had not commented publicly since soldiers opposed to his controversial two-year extension took up positions in the capital on Sunday. The United Nations, African Union and others in the international community are warning against the “emerging fragmentation” of the Somali National Army along clan lines.