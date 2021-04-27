Russian military intervenes to halt clashes in Syrian city

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian officer says Russian military police have been deployed to a city in northeastern Syria to halt clashes between Kurdish forces and Syrian government-allied fighters. Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said Tuesday that military police backed by helicopter gunships were sent to Qamishli near the border with Turkey. He said Russian mediation efforts helped halt the shooting in Qamishli and stabilize the situation. Karpov didn’t elaborate on what had caused the tensions in the city or provide further details. Qamishli is mainly controlled by the Kurdish forces, although government troops and allied militias have a security presence near the airport and other neighborhoods.