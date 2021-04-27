Probe: Cyprus ‘unlawfully’ gave passports in investment deal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An interim report by an independent commission has found that Cyprus’ government unlawfully issued 3,500 passports to the relatives of wealthy investors under a now-defunct, multibillion euro citizenship-for-investment program. The report, which said the government incorrectly interpreted the law, also found that nearly 770 foreigners were wrongly granted citizenship. The program was attractive to foreign investors because a passport from European Union member Cyprus allowed free travel and residence within the 27-member bloc. The four-member commission, headed by a former senior judge, was tasked by President Nicos Anastasiades with investigating what went wrong with the scheme. It issued its 515-page report Tuesday.