Outdoor mask guidance echoes what many Americans already do

Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in big crowds. And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too. That’s the word from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the health agency loosened mask guidelines Tuesday. The decision marks the government’s latest step toward normalcy, but comes as much of the country already had moved on from mask rules. The decision is based in part on research showing that less than 10% of documented instances of transmission of the coronavirus happen outdoors. And, with more people getting vaccinated, the trend in case numbers is encouraging.