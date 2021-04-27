Organizers: Pilot Barcelona concert could pave way for more

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Organizers of a pilot rock concert in Barcelona argue that it showed mid-sized cultural events could be held amid the pandemic without social distancing but with other precautions. That comes after last month’s show, attended by 4,500 mask-wearing Spaniards who’d been screened for COVID-19, produced no significant outbreaks, according to event organizers. Doctors recorded six positive cases in the two weeks following the event among people who had attended the concert. They said that was fewer than the average contagion spread for Barcelona at the time. Organizer Jordi Herreruela said Tuesday about the results that “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”