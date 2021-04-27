Japan’s Olympic chief marks pride week with LGBTQ event

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the Tokyo Olympics has joined an event marking Japan’s LGBTQ pride week at a center in the capital. Seiko Hashimoto says she wants this summer’s games to be a “turning point in achieving diversity and harmony, including understanding for LGBTQ” issues. Activists and dozens of lawmakers also held an event Tuesday to push for an equality law to be enacted before the games begin in less than three months. They wore matching rainbow-colored facemasks for what they called the Rainbow Parliament event. Japan is the only country in the Group of Seven major industrialized nations where same-sex marriages are not legal.