Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities. The goal is to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as 30% and increases their size to make the teams more lethal and able to counter sophisticated maritime and undersea adversaries. The top commander for the SEALs, Rear Adm. Hugh Howard, tells The Associated Press that there will be a new, intensive screening process to get higher-quality leaders after scandals that have rocked the force.