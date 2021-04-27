Native American lawmakers seek federal help on Montana bison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native American lawmakers in Montana are asking the Biden administration to craft a plan to reintroduce wild bison to areas in and around Glacier National Park and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. Tuesday’s request by eight members of the Legislature’s American Indian Caucus was made to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte and Republicans in the Legislature have sought to make it harder to reintroduce bison to areas of the state where they once roamed. Bison have strong cultural significance for Plains Indians and were wiped out across most of North America in the late 1800s.