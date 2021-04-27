Mexican court orders 2 state candidates off the ballots

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s highest electoral court has ordered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party to remove two state governorship candidates from ballots and choose replacements to run in the June 6 elections. One of the candidates was accused of rape, but has not been charged. However, that was not why the court ruled the candidacies invalid. Instead, the Federal Electoral Tribunal ruled Monday that both candidates violated electoral rules because they did not report how much they spent in primary races. The Morena party has argued that because it nominates candidates based on polls rather than votes, it does not hold primaries.