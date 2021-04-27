Judge nixes plea deal for 2 accused of Super Bowl field run

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has rejected a proposed plea deal for two men accused of running onto the field during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV in February. The Tampa Bay Times reports that an attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer told a Hillsborough County circuit judge during a Tuesday video conference hearing that they had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. In exchange, the men would serve six months of probation, complete 25 community service hours, pay off court costs and write a letter of apology to the National Football League. The judge said that was unacceptable and rescheduled the case for next month.