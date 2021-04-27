‘Incident’ strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.K. maritime organization is reporting an “incident” off the Saudi port of Yanbu as a private security firm is warning of a possible attack on a ship. Details are scarce on the incident in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident on Tuesday. Maritime security firm Neptune P2P Group reported that black smoke was seen billowing near the south entrance of the Yanbu port. It comes as shipping across the Mideast has been targeted in attacks as part of an ongoing shadow war between Israel and Iran amid negotiations over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.