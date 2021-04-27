Feds accused Georgia sheriff of civil rights violations

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff is accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his agency’s custody by ordering that they be unnecessarily strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours. The indictment against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was filed April 19 and was unsealed by a federal judge Monday. It says Hill repeatedly ordered that people in his agency’s custody be strapped into a restraint chair for hours in violation of their civil rights. Hill released a statement calling the prosecution “a political motivated federal legal case.”