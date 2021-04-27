Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Egyptian officials say the Palestinian Authority plans to call off its first elections in 15 years, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in east Jerusalem. The decision would effectively grant Israel a veto over the holding of elections in which President Mahmoud Abbas’ internally divided Fatah party is expected to lose power and influence to the Islamic militant group Hamas. The officials say they have been briefed on the decision, which will be announced on Thursday at a meeting of Palestinian factions. A Palestinian official said Tuesday that no final decision has been made but Fatah is opposed to holding elections without east Jerusalem.