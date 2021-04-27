Dallas lawyer takes up mission to help people avoid eviction

DALLAS (AP) — Just as the coronavirus pandemic began impacting everyday life across the U.S., Dallas attorney Mark Melton began posting advice on social media for people who might end up facing eviction. He was soon was inundated with phone calls and messages. Just over a year later, he’s recruited over 175 attorneys who have helped more than 6,000 people. The volunteer attorneys have helped renters understand the protections put in place to temporarily stop evictions and how to access government funds to pay rent. Experts say that without such help, renters can face an uphill battle against eviction.