Dad of ‘hero’ son who died in River Thames urges UK honor

LONDON (AP) — The father of a 20-year-old man who died after jumping into the River Thames near London Bridge to save a woman has joined a campaign to get the British government to honor his son’s brave and selfless act. Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he entered the water along with another man around midnight on Saturday. River authorities rescued the woman and the other man, but Olubunmi-Adewole’s body was recovered around six hours later. His father said Tuesday on the program “Good Morning Britain” that Olubunmi-Adewole was the family breadwinner. A crowdfunding page set up to help the family has raised around 100,000 pounds, or $138,000