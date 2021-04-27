Burning Man cancels 2021 festival in northern Nevada desert

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers are canceling this summer’s annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Francisco-based group posted a video on its website Tuesday that said there are too many uncertainties to resolve in time to hold the event as scheduled Aug. 26 to Sept. 3 in the Black Rock Desert 100 miles north of Reno. Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said the “difficult decision” is “based on the best information available to us.” The Reno Gazette Journal first reported the news Tuesday on its website.