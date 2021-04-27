Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances. A Los Angeles judge set a June hearing Tuesday to hear from Spears. The singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, told the judge that she had requested a chance to talk, but he gave no indication of what she wanted to say. It’s not clear whether the hearing will be public. About 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement picketed outside the courthouse. One woman had her head shaved during the demonstration in solidarity with Spears, who famously shaved her own head just before the conservatorship was established.