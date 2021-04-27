Asia Today: India records 320K cases as foreign help arrives

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has added more than 320,000 new coronavirus cases as a grim surge weighed on the country’s sinking health system. Tuesday’s increase ended a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic. However, the decline likely reflects lower weekend testing rather than reduced spread of the virus. Meanwhile, foreign aid was arriving. A shipment of medical aid received from Britain included 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. France is sending breathing machines, ICU gear and oxygen generators in a shipment expected to be sent later this week. The White House was moving to share raw materials for vaccine production to India and was working to satisfy other requests.