Skip to Content

Asia Today: India records 320K cases as foreign help arrives

New
12:30 am AP - National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has added more than 320,000 new coronavirus cases as a grim surge weighed on the country’s sinking health system. Tuesday’s increase ended a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic. However, the decline likely reflects lower weekend testing rather than reduced spread of the virus. Meanwhile, foreign aid was arriving. A shipment of medical aid received from Britain included 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. France is sending breathing machines, ICU gear and oxygen generators in a shipment expected to be sent later this week. The White House was moving to share raw materials for vaccine production to India and was working to satisfy other requests.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content