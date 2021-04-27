Global stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose to a record as investors looked ahead to this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for reassurance that interest rates will be kept ultra-low. Tokyo and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai advanced and London was little-changed. Wall Street futures were up a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as gains for tech, banking and consumer stocks outweighed losses for health care. Japan’s central bank left policy unchanged. South Korean economic output recovered to above pre-pandemic levels after growth accelerated.