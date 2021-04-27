Albania’s ruling Socialists plan election win celebration

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Nearly all ballots have been counted in Albania’s general election and the ruling Socialist Party remain in the lead with the possibility of forming a government on its own. Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists have 49% of the votes, followed by Lulzim Basha’s main opposition center-right Democratic Party with 39%, according to an official vote tally with more than 92% of the ballots counted. Preliminary calculations show that Rama’s Socialists have captured more than 70 seats in the 140-seat parliament to govern alone. Rama invited his supporters to go to Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square on Tuesday evening in a “hug of victory.” Rama has vowed to boost tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects in his third consecutive mandate.