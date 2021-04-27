1 of 2 accused of killing Wisconsin couple signs plea deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin 19-year-old who is accused of helping kill the parents of a friend’s girlfriend after a dispute over COVID-19 restrictions has signed a plea agreement. Ali’jah Larrue is charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that he will likely plead guilty next month to amended charges. Sentencing for Larrue would be delayed until after the outcome of the case against his friend, Khari Sanford. Sanford allegedly fired the shots that killed Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, of Madison, last March.