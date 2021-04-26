Winners and losers from first release of 2020 census data

It has been more than a year since the 2020 census began in a remote Alaska village. But now, the first numbers produced from the nation’s once-a-decade head count have been released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The initial numbers, made public on Monday, show how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state is getting. Because there are a set 435 seats in the House of Representatives, it’s a zero-sum game with one state’s gain resulting in another state’s loss. Picture a pie with uneven slices. As one state gets a larger slice because of population gains, that means a smaller slice for a state that lost population.