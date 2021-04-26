What’s behind the growth slump? Takeaways from census data

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its first batch of data for its once-every-decade count. It shows the country’s population growth slowing to a level not seen since the Great Depression. It also shows the continued migration of the U.S. population to the West and the South. That means states like Colorado, Florida and Texas will gain congressional seats while places like New York and Ohio will lose them. Because Republicans control most of the states gaining seats they could benefit from the redrawing of congressional districts. Still, those states in the West and South had been expected to gain even more seats, raising questions of whether all their Latinos were counted.