Turks demonstrate against Biden’s Armenian genocide decision

ISTANBUL (AP) — A small group of Turkish protestors has gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul to protest U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to call the mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a “genocide.” A few dozen people held banners and chanted slogans. “Genocide is a lie, it’s an American plan,” they said. Turkish officials strongly condemned the proclamation, claiming there are no legal or historical grounds for the use of the word. The U.S. consulate and the embassy were closed for routine visits until Wednesday after they issued a demonstration alert in the aftermath of Biden’s announcement.