Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the country’s strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools and limiting travel for three weeks starting Thursday to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey had so far instituted partial lockdowns to curb infections and to keep the economy running as it faces a significant economic downturn. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that all businesses would have to close down unless otherwise stated by the interior ministry. Supermarkets would remain open except on Sundays. Intercity travel would require permissions, and schools would switch to online education. Erdogan said that without stricter restrictions and curbing infection rates, there would be a “heavy price” for tourism, trade and education.