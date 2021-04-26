Suit: LSU insulated athletes, coaches from victims’ claims

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven women have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Louisiana State University, its governing board and a host of former and current LSU officials. Monday’s lawsuit was filed in Baton Rouge. It alleges years of “neglect and dysfunction” in LSU’s responses to allegations of sexual harassment, domestic violence and rape involving student athletes. It accuses LSU and the nonprofit fundraising Tiger Athletic Foundation of a a racketeering scheme to insulate players and coaches from sexual misconduct allegations so as not to hinder the financial success of athletic programs.