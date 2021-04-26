Somalia’s unrest continues over president’s stay in power

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Soldiers angry over the president’s extended stay in power have taken up key positions across Somalia’s tense capital, but there is none of the gunfire that shattered the previous night in Mogadishu. The mutinous soldiers have stationed themselves at key intersections of the city with truck-mounted machine guns. The prime minister has called for a cease-fire and an emergency meeting to discuss the country’s security. But one defiant soldiers stationed along the key Maka al-Mukarrama street warns that the fighting will continue if President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed doesn’t return to negotiations on a way out of the political standoff or resign.